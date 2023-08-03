Wike Never Contributed To APC’s Growth In Rivers – Party Chieftains Lament

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have said its party’s impressive growth had nothing to do with the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, adding that there was proof he didn’t work for the party.

APC Publicity Secretary in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, who spoke on behalf of the party leaders when he appeared on National Television, noted that there was evidence to show that APC experienced a natural, internal growth over time through the efforts of party technocrats in the state.

Nwauju who maintained that APC’s growth had been organically steady since 2015 when the party came into being, added that a document had been brought forward by the leadership of the party in the state to put the records straight that the party surpassed its votes of 2015 during the 2019 elections when Wike was governor on the ticket of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “‘Our growth patterns have been consistent since the 2015 presidential onslaught against Rivers APC.

“Our growth from 2015 to 2019 was 23.8 per cent, closing the huge gap of the 2015 presidential election. Then the 2023 presidential election came in with additional 80,881 votes in favour of APC in Rivers State.

“The question is, where is the helping hand of former Gov Wike, can he claim to have helped Rivers APC with only 80,881 votes when our growth showed organic growth since 2019?”.

Commenting on those singing Wike’s song that he helped Rivers APC, he asked where were the 1,487,075 votes he carried in 2015 in favour of PDP out of the 2,537,590 registered voters in Rivers, as well as where the 472,971 votes Wike got for PDP in 2019 presidential election out of the 3,215,273 registered voters in Rivers State were?

”Can a non-party man takeover a national ruling party in a state, simply because they claim to have helped the national party in his state with just 80,881 votes when such claims couldn’t be substantiated with empirical data?

“Such is the calamitous quagmire Wike, and his sponsored detractors have caused to their political dynasty.

“There is evidence to prove that Wike did not work for APC, Wike lost his polling unit and lost his ward.

“When he found that his political career was gone, he decided to pitch his tent with APC, just to have a comfort zone to rob APC in Rivers State.”

The group further cleared the air that the difference between APC performance between 2015 and 2019 was 82,000 votes. The same difference between 2019 and 2023 is 80,000 votes.

“None of his so-called PDP members worked for us. Some were secretly for Labour Party and others did for PDP in their respective polling units. These efforts are projected to result in the complete takeover of the state by the APC in 2027,” they stated

They, therefore, expressed optimism that with the combined efforts of party technocrats in Rivers, along with the able leadership of President Bola Tinubu, they expected significant progress in the nation’s growth.