Wike Needs To Be Removed From PDP, He Is A Disaster- Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido on Tuesday vowed to boycott all People Democratic Party (PDP) meetings until Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and other alleged party impostors are removed.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the PDP National Executive Council (NEC) held its meeting on Tuesday, May 27 in Abuja to address key issues facing the opposition party which Lamido was absent from.

Speaking during an interview, Lamido stated that Wike’s continued presence in the PDP poses a threat to the party’s peace and stability. According to him, Wike is a disaster and a product of the PDP, the party that made him important which he aims to ruin.

Lamido also criticized the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for sealing the PDP national secretariat, a move he attributed to Wike. He praised the President for giving defaulters a 14-day ultimatum to pay outstanding FCT ground rents.

He alleged that Wike ordered the closure of the PDP headquarters in order to gain favor with Tinubu, stating that the President will eventually abandon him for his insincerity.

He also criticized the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) for failing to expel Wike and others allegedly involved in anti-party activities.

Lamido also addressed concerns about Nigeria sliding into a one-party state, calling it “state-sponsored sabotage.”

He said,“I refuse to attend PDP meetings when they have fake members there. I am still a loyal member, but I won’t dignify this nonsense.”

“Shutting down the PDP secretariat, the very institution that aided your political career, is un-African, un-Nigerian, and a huge abuse of power. Wike’s mindset is flawed; he lacks the cultural and moral foundation that our political tradition requires.”

“What is the NWC afraid of exactly, why hasn’t Wike been kicked out? Why is former Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, still holding a position in the Board of Trustees after openly endorsing Tinubu?

“These are fundamental breaches. If this party is to survive, it must cleanse itself.

“Ironically, the man Wike is trying to impress was the one who called him to order. That tells you everything. Even Tinubu is beginning to see that Wike is unreliable, lacking tradition and pedigree. And I assure you, he will soon abandon him too.”

