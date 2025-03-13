Wike Need To Stop Impeachment Threat On Fubara – Rivers Activist

Share

A Rivers State-based activist, Jake Epelle, on Thursday cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to stop issuing impeachment threats against his estranged successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Epelle who spoke on Channels Television, said the former Rivers governor cannot advocate peace and yet spur his loyalists in the Martins Amaewhule-led legislative body to impeach the sitting governor of the oil-rich state.

He faulted the State Assembly for not committing to the path of peace and embarrassing the governor as he was denied access to the Assembly Quarters on Wednesday when he showed up to represent the 2025 Budget of the state.

“Let them go and try impeachment, they will not succeed,”

“Nobody will impeach Fubara. I say that openly on national television because he hasn’t committed any impeachable offence. Nobody will impeach him; the people are solidly behind him.

“Will anything happen if he is impeached? No, the Rivers people are not troublesome the way we are painted but we will stand behind him (Fubara) and stand behind democracy.

“If we don’t stem the tide of this chaos, it can happen to any other person. This threat of impeachment going round should stop.”

Activist Epelle faulted the Assembly for embarrassing the governor and for not committing to the path of peace. He also carpeted Wike for inflaming the situation with his impeachment threat against Fubara.

“Wike doesn’t have the constitutional power to impeach a governor. He can call for impeachment, but he is not a member of the State Assembly.

“He has the right in his personal opinion to call for his (Fubara’s) impeachment but the people that will execute the impeachment are members of the State Assembly.

“Is there anybody beating the drum for the masquerade that is dancing? Of course there is.

“I was told that at the point that the governor was coming to the gate, they (assembly members) received a call from Abuja (whoever made that call, I don’t know) that they shouldn’t see the governor.

“So, it’s a case of somebody beating the drum somewhere, and the state assembly people are dancing to the beatings of the drum or acting the script that they were given. That’s very unfair.”

