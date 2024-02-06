Wike: My Efforts To Upgrade Abuja’s Infrastructures Via Tax Under Attack

…Begins Resurfacing of 189 Maitama roads

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said his efforts to upgrade infrastructures in Abuja through revenue generation had suffered attacks and setbacks.

The Minister, however, vowed to remain steadfast in doing what is right and within the ambits of the law, in raising funds to develop the nation’s capital, as its helmsman.

Wike disclosed this when he flagged off the resurfacing of 189 roads project at Maitama District of Abuja.

He noted that people expect good basic public amenities, like roads, but will resist and fight any idea tilting towards tax collection.

” When we started to see how we could get more tax and more revenue, there was nothing they did not do to fight me. I’m not worried. I will not shake. I will do what is right. So, don’t expect to have good roads without paying taxes.

” This is the big men’s place. But when they tell them to pay tax now, they’ll begin to complain. They are happy the road is being resurfaced, but ask them where will the money come from, if not tax.

While he apologised to residents in the Maitama District for the inconveniences the road resurfacing projects may cause them, he also noted that there could be no development without some sacrifices.

“You cannot talk about development without making sacrifices. There must be inconveniences, but after that inconvenience, you will benefit from it.

“So, these few days where you have had some kind of traffic problem, some people say ‘Oh, where it used to take them 2 minutes, it took them 40 minutes, it’s part of the sacrifice, it will not be like that forever”, he added.