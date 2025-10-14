Wike: My Absence at Council Of State Meeting Not Beef With Tinubu

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday clarified that his absence at the recent Council of State meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was not an expression of displeasure with President Bola Tinubu.

Speculation had arisen that Wike skipped the meeting because Prof. Joash Amupitan’s nomination as INEC Chairman did not align with his preferred choice.

Speaking during the commissioning of access roads in Sector Centre B, Dakibiyu District, Abuja, Wike explained that he had assigned the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, to represent him while he attended prior engagements.

“Sometime last week, I informed the Minister of State to represent me at the Council of State meeting. I had already notified Mr. President that I would be unavailable due to other scheduled engagements. That is why she represented the FCT in that meeting,” Wike said.

He dismissed claims linking his absence to dissatisfaction, calling them the work of blackmailers and propagandists:

“People said I did not attend because I was unhappy my nominee was not chosen. That is false. We must remain focused. Deliver results, and achievements will silence critics,” he added.

Wike further praised President Tinubu’s leadership, attributing the FCT Administration’s successes to his direction:

“When you have the right leadership, you achieve expected results. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated the right leadership, and our achievements reflect that,” he said.