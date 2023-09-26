Wike Moves To Resolve FCT Teachers’ Strike

…meets NULGE Officials

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has initiated moves to resolve the two-week-old strike embarked on by primary school teachers in the six Area Councils of the Territory.

Wike who met with the Six Area Councils Chairmen and FCT officials of National Union of Local Government Employees ( NULGE) said a six-man committee has been set up to resolve the lingering dispute.

Recall that the FCT Wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) had on Sept 11, begun an indefinite strike, over unpaid 40 per cent peculiar and other outstanding allowances.

Also Speaking, the Secretary, Area Council Service Secretariat Bitrus Garki, disclosed that the meeting held with NULGE Officials was on how to resolve the 40 per cent unpaid peculiar allowance, hazard allowance and other deductions.

He explained that the dispute started since 2006, and the administration was poised to resolve it.

“What happened today was basically to understand what the issues are and the challenges the areas councils were actually facing.

“The minister has intervened and set up a six-man committee, made up of members of NULGE, directors of finance in the six areas councils and officials of the FCTA.

“From our discussions, NULGE applauded the minister for speedy intervention and responding to their letter.

“We all agreed that the strike should be called off, pending when the report will come out from the committee, and we will meet again to find lasting solutions to the problem,” Garki said.