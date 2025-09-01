Wike Mourns FCT HoS, Grace Adayilo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed sadness following the death of the Head of the Civil Service (HoS) of the FCT, Mrs Grace Adayilo.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Adayilo, who made history as the first HoS and the first female to hold the position in the FCT, passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 1, 2025.

Reacting to the development during a media chat in Abuja, Wike described Adayilo’s death as a sad one.

He said, “Her death is really sad and unfortunate.”

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had approved Adayilo’s appointment on October 6, 2024, with immediate effect.

Prior to that, she served as the Permanent Secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat.