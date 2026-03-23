Wike Most Qualified To Lead Tinubu’s Re-Election Campaign – APC Chief

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Barr Princewill Dike, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the Director-General of his 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) due to his track record as a politician who delivers results.

Dike, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt, noted that Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, has the capacity to campaign, get more supporters and ensure that Tinubu is reelected in 2027.

He said that as governor, the FCT minister demonstrated his political ingenuity in displacing his political opponents, declaring that as Director-General of PCC, Tinubu’s reelection is guaranteed because other presidential candidates would find the game tough.

Mr Dike stated, “I have hitherto asserted that should the political wonder boy of Rivers State, Wike, become PBAT’s re-election Presidential Campaign Council DG, his opponents would be in trouble.”

He highlighted reasons Wike is most qualified to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) PCC.

“He has a humongous political network across the wider spectrum of the federation. He knows how to generate the campaign funds without disturbing the President.

“Rather than embezzle campaign funds as is usually the case, he will even add his own money. He will even work 24 hours, criss-crossing the length and breadth of the states to achieve results.

“Wike knows the right politicians who can deliver. He is widely loved by Nigerians, particularly the youths.”

Dike further added, “Recently, he delivered the FCT Area Council election candidates to the APC. Even as a PDP member, the only one won by the PDP was under his rainbow coalition alliance. Senator Ereti Kingibe did not win even in her unit!

“He is a goal-getter with the unction of the Midas touch; anything he touches turns to gold. It is, therefore, my fervent prayer that P-BAT should cherry-pick the star boy of his administration, Minister Wike, to be the Presidential Campaign Council DG of his re-election.”

Dike added: “In the 2023 general elections, Governor Wike (as he then was), who was a thorn in Buhari’s flesh cum his administration, delivered his successor and all the elective seats in Rivers State, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was of an opposing political party.”