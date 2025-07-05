Wike Mocks Amaechi Over Comment On Wife’s Profession

Amid the age-long political rivalry between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, Wike on Friday took a swipe at his predecessor and former boss for describing his wife as an industrialist.

Wike, a two-time Governor of Rivers State, maintained that Amaechi’s wife is a trader, adding that the former Minister of Transportation had insulted the sensibilities of Nigerians by claiming that his wife is an industrialist.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Wike said, “Amaechi said that his wife is an industrialist. He has insulted the sensibilities of Nigerians. I always tell people, I want to challenge everybody; how does she become an industrialist? She is not. She has been a trader.

“If I am selling water, I am not the one producing the water. If I am selling rice, I am not the one producing rice. So it is unfortunate that a university graduate, a former minister, and a former governor will say that my wife is a trader; therefore, she is an industrialist.

“With due respect, when you bring your wife into this kind of conversation, if you love your wife, will you do that? Now he is making the public to know.

“I respect women. I respect my wife; that is why it is very difficult for me to discuss women. I am pained that a man who wants to be president of this country will bring his wife into the media and begin to explain. He has not been fair. I don’t think Amaechi loves his wife.”

However, Wike pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to release the forensic audit initiated by the Federal Government in 2021 investigated the financial transactions and project implementations of the NDDC, saying the report was killed to avoid indicting some people.

He said, “Let President Bola Ahmed Tinubu do us a favour and release the report of the forensic audit of the NDDC. Mr President should help Nigerians. If they release it, I will resign as FCT minister.

“I won’t say I was too rich like the Dangotes, but I didn’t have a small background. His (Amaechi’s) anger is that he saw me using a Rolls-Royce -and so what? It was not given to me by a contractor; a contractor gave him and that is a bribe. He took from a contractor, but I will not do that,” he said.

Wike also said that if his accusations were not contained in the NDDC forensic report, he would resign his position as the FCT minister.

“Let them release the document, if what I am saying is not in the document, I will resign as the Minister of FCT. I don’t worship the office,” he said.