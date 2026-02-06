The crisis between the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has taken another dimension as a Local Government Chairman has sacked loyalists of a former deputy governor, Hazim Gbolaruni, who is loyal to Wike.

New Telegraph recalls that Wike and Makinde have been at loggerheads over who controls the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level. The crisis between the duo has led to the factionalisation of the party at both the federal and state levels.

Chairman of the Ibadan North local government area, Seun Onifade, has sacked some people loyal to the former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, who allegedly recently attended a meeting held by the Wike-led faction of PDP in Abuja.

Gbolarumi’s loyalists, who were fired by the local government Chairman, are: the Assistant Secretary II in Ibadan North Local Government, Mr Olaniyi Stephen; the Supervisory Councillor representing Ward 1, Hon. Sakiru Oladele and the Supervisory Councillor representing Ward 12, Hon. Latifat Latifu.

Onifade, in the letter addressed to one of the sacked persons, Olaniyi Stephen, said that the letter took immediate effect, advising the sacked official not to parade himself as an official of the council anymore.

The letter read, “I wish to refer to the above subject and inform you that your appointment as Assistant Secretary in Ibadan North Local Government has been terminated with immediate effect. You are enjoined henceforth to desist from parading yourself as Assistant Secretary in the Local Government”.