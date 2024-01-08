Wike Makes U-Turn, Apologises To Rivers People Over Choice Of Fubara

Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has expressed his regret for forcing his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara on the people of the state.

This is coming less than 24 hours after he said he has no regret in choosing Governor Fubara to be the next Governor of the state.

It would be recalled that in the build-up to the 2023 general election, the then-Governor Wike selected Fubara as his preferred candidate for Rivers State governor.

But in recent times, Wike and Fubara have grown apart.

Following their feud, President Bola Tinubu intervened in order to ensure lasting peace in the state.

However, speaking to his supporters over the weekend in Rivers, Wike acknowledged that imposing Fubara on the populace was a mistake.

“I’m not to say I’m perfect or that every decision I’ve taken is right. I’m a human.

“I may have made decisions that may not be palatable to everybody but in my position, I was influenced to accept it.

“And you accepted it and it turned out to be bad, pls forgive me. Forgive me,” he said.