Wike Loyalists to Celebrate Him on Friday

""" """

Share

Loyalists and friends of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are alleged to have decided to use his forthcoming birthday celebration (Friday), to let all know that he is still the indisputable political leader of Rivers State amidst the ongoing crisis in the state.

It was gathered that new groups and movements would be on parade on Friday at different venues across the state to celebrate the birth anniversary of the former Rivers Governor.

Already, the NEW Associates, a new political movement coined from the first letters of the minister’s name, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is alleged to be leading preparations for the celebrations.

Other groups such as Wikematic Youths, Wikematic Women, and Rivers Ijaw Progressive Congress (RIPCO) among others were reportedly mobilizing for the event.

It was learnt that Wike’s political associates, loyalists and friends within and abroad would fly into Rivers to identify with the programme.

The Convener of the New Associates, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, it was gathered stated that numerous supporters of the minister were excitedly waiting to mark the day.

Sekibo had said a public lecture titled, Pragmatic Strides of a Visionary Leader and Contemporary Issues of Society would herald the celebration.

The former senator said the day would also be used to unveil the footprints of the minister in various political positions he had occupied from the state to the national level.

He identified the Senate President as the Special Guest of Honour; a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), OCJ Okocha as the Special Guest of Honour and Guest Lecturer as Prof. Julius Ihonvbere.

Sekino stated: “The forthcoming birthday is unique in the sense that despite all efforts of the betrayers, the minister has been able to keep our political family in Rivers intact. He remains the indisputable leader of Rivers politics.

“He has survived all the machinations of the devil and our leader by the grace of God continues to wax strong.”

“We are calling on the numerous supporters of our leader to attend the event.”

Share

Please follow and like us: