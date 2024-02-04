Wike, Loyalists Regroup In Rivers At Fubara’s Commissioner’s Coronation

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and members of his political camp regrouped on Sunday in the Buguma community in Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State for the coronation of Dr Dax George Kelly as the new Head of the Diagbani group of Houses.

Kelly, an appointee in Wike’s administration is among the nine returning commissioners who had earlier resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminilayi Fubara following the political crisis that erupted in the state late last year.

Fubara was conspicuously absent at the event, which was a gathering of Wike’s loyalists who have continued to show their loyalty to the FCT Minister.

At the coronation reception, the new Chief Diagbani (Fred) George Amachree II, Head of the Diagbani Amachree group of houses, Wike identified the traditional institution as a vital key in the development of any society.

He also urged Kelly to unite his people and attract development to his community, and domain to keep the villages and communities under him together.

Wike said: “Use your position for the interest of your people. Do not use your position to divide your people but use it to unite them. Use it to bring development to your people, knowing you very well, I believe you will do the right thing”, Wike said.

“You have been given another onerous task to keep the values and culture of your people when education and modernisation are trying to take away all our culture. It’s a very high assignment but I know you are equal to the task.”

Some of Wike’s loyalists at the event were Rt Hon Martin Amaehule, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Chief Hon Victor Giadom, National Vice Chairman APC, South-South, RT Hon Chibudum Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tony Okocha, Chairman of Rivers State APC.