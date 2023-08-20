Wike, Lokpobiri, Edu, Enoh, Others Appear For Documentation

In preparation for their swearing-in tomorrow, the newly appointed ministers by President Bola Tinubu yesterday commenced their documentation exercise at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) in Abuja. This was in line with the procedures required ahead of their swearing-in ceremony scheduled to hold tomorrow at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa.

Those sighted earlier at the OSGF performing the exercise included the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who was assigned the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory. Others were Heineken Lokpobiri, assigned the Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and Senator John Enoh of Sports Development amongst others.

It would be recalled that the President had assigned portfolios to 45 ministers-designate cleared by the Senate. The three remaining ministers designate, including the former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai; Abubakar Danladi, former deputy governor of Taraba; and Stella Okotete, the nominee from Delta state, were refused confirmation by the Senate.

While the former Kaduna state governor has been rumored to have opted out of the appointment based on the refusal of the Senate to clear him as a result of several petitions against him, the two others’ clearance are still pending at the Senate.