Wike, Lokpobiri, Dangote, Others Visit Herbert Wigwe’s Family (PHOTOS)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike alongside the Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri on Tuesday visited the residence of the parents of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings LTD, Herbert Wigwe to pay tribute over their son’s demise.

The duo in the company of others visit the Abuja residence of Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and his wife, Stella Wigwe, over the passing of their son, his wife, and his son.

Also present at the late Wigwe’s parents’ residence was Nigerian businessman and industrialist, Aliko Dangote, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, amongst others.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that on Friday, a plane conveying Wigwe, his wife, son, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two others crashed near a small town in California’s Mojave Desert in the United States.



The ill-fated incident was reported to have occurred at about 10 pm while en route to Boulder City, Nevada, from Palm Springs, California.

Meanwhile, the United States authorities have said that witness reports suggest it was raining when the copter crashed in California near the Nevada border, adding that an investigation has begun into the sad incident.