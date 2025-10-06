Wike Leads Reconciliation Meeting For Fubara, Amaewhule, Others

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has intensified efforts to sustain the peace recently restored in the state after over two years of political tension. As part of measures to consolidate the calm atmosphere in the oil-rich state, Governor Fubara, last Saturday night, met again with his predecessor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike — this time alongside a larger group of political leaders loyal to the FCT Minister.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Port Harcourt residence of elder statesman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, till the early hours of yesterday. It followed a valedictory session last week Wednesday between the governor and members of his cabinet.

The meeting, according to a source, was called by Wike to end the political divisions that have plagued the state even after the resumption of Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Ordu, from the six-months suspension slammed on them by President Bola Tinubu.

The source added that the FCT minister wanted to use the meeting to demonstrate that he is still in full control of his political family, and to prove to the President that he is “totally committed to the peace he brokered.”

It was also learnt that Wike had reconciled Fubara, and the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule. Recall that Fubara and Amaewhule had held different Independence Day celebrations, an annual event that usually brings together the political leaders at joint functions.

Also, the lawmakers, who were loyal to Fubara before the state of emergency declaration, are yet to resume with the Rivers State House of Assembly under the leadership of Amaewhule.

At their first sitting, they had requested Fubara to resubmit his annual budget, and his list of commissioners for screening, a call that further demonstrated that true reconciliation was yet to be attained. However, last week during the valedictory session, Governor Fubara directed commissioners affected by the Supreme Court judgment on the Rivers political crisis to step aside, while eight others unaffected by the ruling have since resumed official duties.

Although details of the governor’s meeting with Wike and his allies were not disclosed, it is believed that both leaders are aligning efforts to uphold the peace accord reached under President Bola Tinubu during the six-month long emergency rule in the state.

The renewed engagement also comes shortly after Governor Fubara’s visit to President Tinubu, where he reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining peace and sought presidential counsel on avoiding a relapse into political crisis.

Those present at last Saturday’s meeting included the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule; Senators Barinada Mpigi, Magnus Abe, Wilson Ake, George Sekibo, and Olaka Nwogu; Hon Felix Nwaeke (Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency); Hon Kelechi Nwogu (Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency); Deputy Speaker, Hon Dumle Maol; and House Leader, Hon Major Jack. Others in attendance were Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, HRM Sergeant Awuse, Chief OCJ Okocha (SAN), four former Attorneys-General — Frank Owhor, Ken Chikere, Worgu Boms, and Prof Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); APC SouthSouth Vice Chairman, Victor Giadom; PDP State Chairman, Chukwuemeka Aaron; and Port Harcourt City Mayor, Alwell Ihunda among a host of other state actors.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Chief of Staff to Fubara, Hon. Edison Ehie, remains uncertain amid his being fingered as the force behind some of the decisions the governor took before his suspension.

Ehie, a factional Speaker in the early days of the crisis, had tendered his resignation as a lawmaker representing Ahoada East II in the Rivers State House of Assembly, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had claimed that it did not accept his resignation.