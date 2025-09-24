Wike Lauds Eno For Charting Unity, Devt In A’Ibom

…says subsidy removal rescued Governors from banks debts.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bar. Nyesom Wike has lauded

Governor Umo Eno for charting the cause of Unity in Akwa Ibom State, saying it is the easiest means of breeding development.

Nyesom Wike made this remarks during the commissioning of a 15.13km Ika – Azumini Road and a 1.53km internal roads in Ika local government area.

The road commencing from Ikot Esu in Ika, stretches 3kilometers into Azumini in Ukwa East local government of Abia State.

The Minister also traced the ongoing projects in the state to the removal of subsidy on petroleum which he noted provided more funds for the governors to work without going to banks to borrow to fund projects.

Wike highlighted the governor Eno’s decision to join APC , work with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Eno will attract more visible federal attention to the State.

“For the first time, your State is having the Number Three Citizen of the country, the Senate President.

“How will you be happy that the governor is right, the Senate President is left, will that bring development to the state,” Wike quipped.

Mr Wike who made reference to the recent political crises in his home State(Rivers), explained further, that leaders must always be ready to make sacrifices in the interest of their State.

‎Mr Wike said, “I have always associated myself with those who mean well for their people. Your Governor has shown the love that he has for the people of Akwa Ibom state.”

‎He commended the bi-partisanship stance of Governor Eno, ‎especially how he went to construct a road leading to the hometown of the State representative in the Federal Executive Council, Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, without arguing that they were then in different political platforms.

The FCT Minister corroborated the position of the Akwa Ibom Governor, that more funds were available to Governors in the States to carry out development projects for their people, because of President Tinubu’s audacious economic reforms programmes, and urged for more support of the President.

Governor Eno who re-emphasized his desire to ensure completion of projects initiated by his predecessors, said “the commissioning of this road further shows our resolve to deploy our finisher’s anointing element of governance for the common good of the people.

“Governance, I have always said, is a continuum, it does not matter who started a project, what is important is to finish the project for the common good of all.

Appreciating the Abia State Governor for cooperating with the State for the good of the larger populace, Governor Umo Eno said, “this road opens Ika to commercial opportunities, as it provides a seamless link to the commercial nerve centre of the South East, Aba, Abia State.

He said the other roads for commissioning, “the internal roads in Ikot Udom, built by Hensek Integrated Services, is in fulfilment of a promise I made last year to the Honourable Minister of State Gas, and to also help our people in that area to be able to do their businesses.

“So, for me, development is not about party, development is about the common good of the people, and you are who you are, regardless of where you are.

The Governor recounted that in February last year, he flagged off the 16-kilometre Midim Atan-Ikot Inyang-Ikot Akpan Ekpenyong- Udo that stretches from Essien Udim through Etim Ekpo to Ika, with a 30-metre-span bridge, and urged the Ministry of Works to ensure that the contractor NSIK Engineering expedites action on completion of the road.

“If in the next three months, that road does not receive the speed that I expect I will terminate that contract. In three months, Chairman of Ika,Etim Ekpo and Essien Udim local government areas, if in three months that road doesn’t receive speed, please let me know.

“I will terminate that contract, I will bring another contractor, and if there’s any money the contractor is owing us when we terminate the contract, I will not let the contractor go away with our money.

“We’re here to work for our people, and we’ll do so, no matter whose ox is gored. We will do the work, and we’ll deliver, because we ask for the job, and we must ensure that we deliver on our mandate.”

Governor Eno who insisted that “time is not in our favour,” insisted that he will not allow any contractor to drag us into some unnecessary delays that will affect us.”

“When I come back to Ika for campaign, I expect to just come and dance, and dance. When we dance, we dance for President Tinubu, we dance for Senator Godswill Akpabio, we dance for Governor Umo Eno.”

The Chairman of Ika Barr Utibe Nwoko lauded the Governor on the construction of the road, saying that it was unprecedented in the history of the local government area.

“My people say I should thank you our Governor, because this is the first time a road has been flagged off and completed in our local government.

He said the road has both security and economic viability, and connects the area with the states in the south east and other south-south states.

“This road also leads to the biggest market in Ika, the Mkpohoeto Market. This road is not just a road, this road is a connectivity and it connects the three clans of Ika. Your Excellency, this road is one road too many”, the Ika Chairman added.

In their separate goodwill messages, leaders from the area, Barr. Uwemedimo Nwoko,SAN and Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, also expressed their gratitude to the Governor and pledged the unflinching support of their people to the re-election of the Governor in 2027.

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga who recalled how the Governor, upon assumption of office, collated the road among other inherited projects in the State, and injected funds to ensure its completion.

“Your Excellency, you insisted that we should construct the road into Abia, since it is still in Nigeria. That is why the road has 3.5km in Azumini, Abia State.I love the compassion you have brought to governance in our State.”

The Managing Director of Cossel Engineering,Engr. Cosmas Anigbogu admitted that the terrain of the project was tough but that the Governor graciously funded the project to completion.

He appreciated the Governor for the opportunity he gave them to execute the project.