Wike Laments Low Tax Compliance In FCT

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that his greatest challenge as the helmsman in Abuja is residents’ refusal to pay taxes.

Wike made the revelation on Wednesday while inspecting ongoing projects across the city. He noted that the massive infrastructure development required in the FCT depends heavily on tax compliance.

“My greatest challenge is people refusing to pay what they owe. I’ll address this more in the next media chat,” the Minister said. “People want infrastructure and public services, but no one asks where the funds are coming from. Abuja is not an oil-producing city — we rely solely on taxes. These are not new taxes; they’ve existed for years.”

He expressed disappointment that many elites who own properties abroad comply with tax laws in those countries but neglect similar obligations at home.

“It’s unfortunate. Many elites have houses abroad and they know the consequences of not paying taxes there — they risk losing those properties. But here, they ignore their obligations because they think there are no sanctions,” Wike said.

He noted that some residents have defaulted on ground rent payments for over 20 to 30 years. While ground rent rates have not yet been increased, Wike hinted that a review is underway.

“We are working towards increasing the ground rent, and we will do it. Let no one think blackmail will deter us. We will do what we are supposed to do. The President has already given a two-week waiver,” he stated.

The Minister also revealed that he had recently signed over 1,500 Certificates of Occupancy and Deeds of Assignment, encouraging residents to fulfill their financial obligations to facilitate development.

“If everyone pays their taxes, Abuja will be transformed significantly. That is what we are aiming for,” Wike concluded.

