Wike Knocks Obi Over Comment On FCT School

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike on Thursday berated 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he would “Continue to contest as President on social media, but not as President of Nigeria.”

Wike’s comment followed Obi’s recent criticism of the state of public schools in the nation’s capital.

New Telegraph reports that the former Anambra State governor had, during a visit to LEA Primary School, Kapwa, on Wednesday, described the conditions of the school as “A national disgrace” and evidence of Nigeria’s “Hollow commitment to education.”

Reacting to Obi comment, Wike accused the economic expert of playing politics with everything and using emotional public appearances to gain social media sympathy.

He questioned Obi’s moral right to criticise any government on infrastructure, alleging that the former governor prioritised personal financial interests over the development of Anambra State.

The Minister further said he had achieved more in two years as FCT Minister than Obi did in eight years as governor.

“I hear one of the social media presidential candidates went to one of the Local Authority area schools and was saying that the government has abandoned public schools. In particular, his name is Mr Peter Obi. It is not everything you must play politics with.

“Let me say this, Peter Obi, you were governor for eight years in Anambra State. If you had finished all the jobs in eight years, nobody would be talking about developing Anambra by now.

“And why did you have problems with your successor?

“Mr Peter Obi, we just came into office two years ago, we have not even served four years. But you served eight good years. Compare two years in office of what we have done in FCT, and compare eight years in office in Anambra, can you really say you love this country? Can you really say you love Ndi Anambra? Certainly not.

“You will continue to contest as President on social media, but not as President of Nigeria. You ran as President under a party; you cannot manage the party.

“Ordinary party, you cannot manage the party to hold the party together, you cannot. It is Nigeria of two hundred and something million people that you want to manage. It’s not available for people like you,” Wike stated.