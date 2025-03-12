Share

Former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has claimed that his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, can’t show up uninvited at the State House of Assembly Quarters after demolishing the Assembly Complex in December 2023.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Fubara was locked out of the Assembly complex on Wednesday, March 12, upon his arrival to represent the 2025 budget, as directed by the assembly.

The development followed the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict on 28 February 2025, which recognised Amaewhule as the Speaker of the House.

Speaking with newsmen at the Assembly quarters, Governor Fubara said he had communicated his plan to be there to Amaewhule, the Speaker of the House

Reacting to the development, Wike, in a statement on Wednesday, said Fubara should have waited for the Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly to approve his visit before turning up.

“If you write a letter to the Assembly, won’t you wait for a response? He is playing to the gallery.

“He has brought television crews to create a spectacle. You know it’s wrong. Can the president now simply stand up and go to the National Assembly? Who does that?

“He brought down the Assembly Complex. The Assembly now sits in their residence. If you are coming, they have children; they will say the governor is coming today, so they have to prepare themselves.

“You cannot just go and open the gate and say: ‘I’m coming to present the budget.’ Nonsense. Rubbish. Who does that? Playing to the gallery. Nobody will accept that,” Wike said.

