Wike Knocks EU Over Report On 2023 Presidential Election

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State has criticised the European Union (EU) for its assessment of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during a meeting with the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, Wike criticised the EU’s report on the 2023 presidential election.

Wike expressed his dissatisfaction with the EU report, claiming that it did not accurately depict the actual circumstances of the recent election, particularly in Rivers State and the country as a whole.

According to him, he believed the report had created a misleading impression among voters.

Wike argued that the EU’s role in the recent election should have been that of an observer, rather than producing a report that he felt did not accurately represent the reality of Nigerian democracy.

The minister, however, said Nigerian laws can’t be the same as those of the EU because they have different environments.

He said: “I disagreed with the European Union over the last report on the election in Nigeria. They are to observe. Nigerian laws can’t be the same as EU laws because they have different environments.

“In Rivers State, the EU’s report was different from what transpired there. How can people who believe in democracy and practice it, be portrayed as people who don’t understand democracy?

“Our concern should be how to make the economy grow better, we have to cooperate and agree on specific areas of development in the Federal Capital Territory and the entire country.

“Foreign partners should be concerned with strategic development irrespective of the areas.”

She pledged the Union's commitment to work with the Minister to boost development in the territory and beyond.