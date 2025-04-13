Wike Knocks Atiku, Says He’ll Abandon Opposition If Offered 2027 Ticket

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Sunday took a swipe at former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, insisting that any opposition fronted by him is doomed to fail.

Wike made this remark in a press statement issued by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, while reacting to Atiku’s recent visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

Atiku, alongside some prominent political allies, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam, paid Sallah homage to Buhari.

In a statement shared via his official Facebook page, Olayinka mocked Atiku’s explanation for the visit, describing it as nothing more than political posturing.

READ ALSO:

“Those of us who have sense know that any opposition being led by Atiku is a failure from the beginning,” Olayinka wrote.

According to him, Atiku’s commitment to the opposition remains questionable, claiming the former PDP flagbearer would not hesitate to switch sides if offered a political deal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The reason is, if tomorrow President Tinubu calls Atiku and tells him, ‘Don’t worry, I will hand over to you in 2027, just join APC,’ he (Atiku) will be in the APC immediately,” Olayinka added.

The FCT Minister’s spokesman further ridiculed the former Vice President’s visit to Buhari, suggesting that Atiku should have extended the same courtesy to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta for Lisabi Day.

“I am still waiting for Atiku to carry body and go to Abeokuta to pay Lisabi Day homage to OBJ sha. Also, we are doing the Egungun Festival in my hometown next month. Let him not forget to pay Egungun Festival homage to us in Okemesi Ekiti,” Olayinka wrote.

Share