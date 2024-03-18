Wike Justifies Vote Of No Confidence On FCTA Lawyers

…says lawyers collude with land racketeering syndicate

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday justified the vote of no confidence he placed on all the lawyers working as staff members of the FCT Administration.

Wike who made the disclosure before the Senate Committee on FCT when he appeared to present the administration’s 2024 statutory budget proposal, said there is no going back on his decision to hire Senior Advocates of Nigeria to stand for FCTA in court.

The Minister said on assumption of office in FCT, he was shocked to discover that land racketeering has remained endemic in Abuja because the notorious syndicate was Collaborating with FCT lawyers in court.

He stated that it was not just shocking, but also embarrassing that the lawyers were always losing simple land cases in court.

According to him, more worrisome was the fact that FCTA gets over one thousand five hundred land cases monthly.

He added that he has vowed not to allow any lawyer who is a staff of the administration, to represent it in any court over land cases.

He equally expressed concerns over another discovery that directors in the Land Department, were involved in arbitrary land allocations, which gave rise to the court cases.

Wike said, “Recently Director of land gave 500 hectares of land to one company, you can’t believe, that before we knew it, the company colluded with lawyers in the FCTA, went to court and got a judgment against the administration. It is terrible”.