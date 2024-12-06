Wike: I’ve Thick Skin Against Criticism, I’ll Leave Good Legacies

Share

…Begins Construction Of Body Of Benchers Complex

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Friday declared that he has a thick skin that can’t be scratched by politically motivated criticism, noting that he would use his office and good conscience to bring development that can stand the test of time to the nation’s capital.

The Minister made this declaration when he flagged off the construction of the Body of Benchers Complex, located in the Jabi district of Abuja.

Wike who also received an award of Honour from the Body of Benchers, presented to him at the venue of the flag-off ceremony by the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, noted that as a lawyer he will contribute to make the judiciary work better for the development of democratic values.

The Minister stated that all those who are criticizing the approval that President Bola Tinubu has been giving for the welfare of judicial officers, do not understand what it means to have an effective judiciary arm of government.

He said, “I am happy as a lawyer, paraventure people will ask, when you were in office, what was your contribution to the development of legal education? What is your contribution to the judiciary? I will say, yes, as a minister of that city, I was able to contribute to this…I was able to do this.”

“The good thing about us, you know, as a politician, you must have thick skin. I have thick skin. I don’t even hear what people say. I don’t even see those who are talking. And because I can’t talk, I cannot reply. I will go ahead and continue to do my work for the best of the country. That is all I can do, Wike said.”

He further explained that the project execution is proof of the cooperation that exists between the three arms of Government, adding that their request for a fire service station would be captured in the 2025 budget.

According to him, the office annexe project was already captured in the supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly by Mr President in November 2023, and the procurement processes were ongoing.

“As we speak today, it is the federal capital territory that is providing the official residence of the legislature. That is a different arm of government. As we speak today, it is the FCT that is building the new complex of the national assembly. That has nothing to do with interference from the arm of government”, he added.

Also Speaking, the Chairman of the Body of Benchers of Nigeria, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), applauded both President Bola Tinubu and Wike for Investment resources in the development of judicial infrastructures.

Awomolo affirmed that the executive’s support for the judiciary does not amount to interference with the independence of any of the arms of government.

Share

Please follow and like us: