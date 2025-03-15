Wike: I’ve No Intention To Stop Rivers Assembly From Performing Duties

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he has no intention of preventing the Rivers State House of Assembly from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities, including the potential impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara if necessary.

Wike who spoke on Saturday with a massive crowd of supporters in Rivers State, emphasized that lawmakers have the right to execute their duties as mandated by law.

“I’m not going to stop the Assembly from performing their constitutional duties. People who love peace don’t threaten people,” Wike said. “The Assembly must do their work, whatever they deem necessary and fit, that it is constitutional, they should do.”

The Rivers Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, has been at odds with Governor Fubara, with about 27 lawmakers maintaining loyalty to Wike.

Following a recent Supreme Court ruling, the lawmakers were ordered to resume their legislative duties, while Fubara was directed to present the 2025 budget and reconduct local government elections.

With speculations of a possible impeachment plot against the governor, Wike appeared unfazed by political tensions. Addressing his critics, he said, “Let them tell me what initiative they have put on the ground. It is not to abuse us.

“You can abuse me as much as you want; I never bother myself. Abuse dey kill anybody? You don’t see who abuse don kill? What is important is the result. Na who get high blood pressure now; no be them?”

The political crisis in Rivers State continues to deepen as the battle for control between Wike and Fubara intensifies.

