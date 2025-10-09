Wike: It Takes Serious Fight To Make Things Work In Nigeria

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that it takes a serious and sustained fight to bring about meaningful change or make things work effectively in Nigeria.

Wike made the remark in Abuja on Thursday during the flag-off of a link road construction project in the Katampe District of the FCT.

The minister expressed displeasure over what he described as constant sabotage and attacks on key infrastructure projects, particularly the ongoing “Light-Up Abuja” initiative, aimed at illuminating major roads across the capital city.

He said that while he was already mentally prepared for such opposition, he remained resolute in his commitment to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and driving development in the nation’s capital.

Wike decried the recent blackout along the Airport Road, which occurred just days before President Tinubu returned from a trip to Lagos, describing it as a deliberate act of sabotage.

“I did say the last time during a flag-off that one project that will face a lot of sabotage is the Light-Up Abuja project. Two or three days ago, when Mr. President was coming back from Lagos, the entire airport road was in darkness. I laughed and called the ES of FCDA to find out which contractor, CGC or CCECC is handling that section,” Wike said.

“He told me CCECC was responsible, so I called them and reminded them that I had forewarned them about this fight. But we are equal to the task. As long as you are alive, there will be fights. It’s only the dead that don’t fight. The living will always face battles, and we will also fight back.”

The minister commended the CCECC for its swift response to address the issue and urged other contractors, especially CGC, not to relent despite the recurring acts of vandalism and obstruction.

“There will be so much sabotage, like moving of poles and vandalization but all those things are meant to distract and weaken us. I can assure you, my team and I are very determined. If there is one project we must achieve, it is to light up Abuja. We must achieve it,” Wike declared.