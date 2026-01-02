Wike Is Working To Destroy Not Only Bauchi But Nigerian Democracy – SSG Youth

The Special Adviser on Youth to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Sale Chiroma, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, of allegedly planning and working to destroy not only Bauchi State but Nigeria’s democratic system.

Chiroma alleged that the Minister is also plotting to destabilise the relative peace currently enjoyed in Bauchi State and across the country by attempting to instigate serious conflict similar to what he claimed happened in Rivers State.

The Special Adviser made the allegation on Friday while speaking with journalists in Bauchi over recent claims accusing Governor Bala Mohammed of supporting terrorist activities in the state.

According to him, all such allegations are baseless, untrue and calculated attempts to tarnish the image of the governor, especially in view of the growing political support he is receiving from the masses across Nigeria as elections draw closer.

He said the youth of Bauchi State would not take the allegations lightly, describing them as grave accusations against a governor known for peace, unity and tolerance irrespective of political affiliation, religion or ethnicity.

“Our governor has served as a senator, minister and now as a governor. Bauchi State remains one of the safest states in the North and the country at large in terms of peace and security,” Chiroma said.

He vowed that all necessary legal steps would be taken to address what he described as misinformation and defamatory claims linking the governor to terrorism.

Chiroma also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and take appropriate action against the FCT minister to prevent the situation from escalating into unrest or crisis in the country.

“Mr President, I want to inform you that the Minister of the FCT is allegedly planning not only to destabilise Bauchi State but the entire country for selfish interests, as was the case in Rivers State. Mr President, you need to act fast before it is too late,” he said.

He further warned the FCT minister to desist from what he described as attacks on the Bauchi State Governor and focused on his responsibility of developing Abuja.

He equally called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to always verify and conduct thorough investigations into any case brought before it, and to ensure justice is served rather than acting as an instrument of witch-hunting, in order to gain public trust and global recognition.

Our correspondent reports that the war of words between Governor Bala Mohammed and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, began last year during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership crisis, which resulted in a factionalised party structure and parallel leadership.

The dispute also extended to the recent PDP convention and swearing-in of national executives at Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Similarly, the governor recently stated during a programme on Channels Television that the minister had “put fire” in Bauchi State and was determined to politically undermine him for refusing to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a related development, a group known as the Fanka Movement, through its chairman, Yakubu Danladi, said members of the group are preparing to embark on a road journey from Bauchi to Abuja to submit a petition to the National Assembly over what they described as the FCT minister’s alleged plan to destabilise Nigeria’s political system.

Danladi disclosed that mobilisation had reached an advanced stage, with over 10,000 youths ready to participate whenever they are called upon.