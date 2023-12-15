Wike Is Already APC Member, Reason Tinubu Made Him FCT Minister – Ulasi

A chieftain and former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dan Ulasi has said that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike is responsible for the crisis in the party.

Ulasi who made this remark while speaking in an interview with The Sun lamented that the crisis in the the party is self-inflicted.

The elder statesman argued that Wike and his supporters destroyed the PDP because he was not made the party’s flag bearer.

Speaking further, he insisted that Wike is already a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that is the reason President Bola Tinubu made him a minister.

He argued that Wike has been placed in the FCT to capture it for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said, “Yes, it is self-inflicted. It is Wike and his group of G-5 governors.

“They destroyed PDP because he couldn’t be the presidential candidate and they didn’t make him Vice Presidential candidate to Atiku; he destroyed the party”.

”There is no doubt about that, he is my friend but he destroyed the party.

“He is already in APC and that was why Tinubu made him a Minister to make sure he captures Abuja in 2027”.

“They are already planning for 2027, but you see how God works, the problem is developing from different states”.

“So, he has put two fingers in his mouth and it is difficult for him to manage it. Let’s see how this turns out.”