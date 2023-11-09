Wike Intensifies Looby For Pending FCT Bills At NASS

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Minister, Nyesom Wike has intensified the lobby for the passage into law, a series of FCT bills pending at the National Assembly.

Recall that the FCT, though “like a state ” does not have a state legislative Assembly, but relies on the National Assembly for its legislation.

Wike who met with the lawmakers yesterday during the Inaugural Meeting of the 10th National Assembly’s House Committee on FCT called for consideration and quick passage of bills, said to be crucial to the development of Abuja.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, said there was an urgent need to accelerate the passage into law of the Abuja Geographic Information System Bill, FCT College of Nursing and Midwifery Establishment Bill, Federal Capital Territory Abuja Metropolitan Council Establishment Bill 2019 and the Federal Capital Territory College of Agriculture and other related Bill.

He also pointed out that the following Bills have been pending, the FCT HIV/AIDS Control Agency, Federal Capital Territory Orphanage (Registration & Regulatory) Agency Bill 2020, Federal Capital Territory Social Health Insurance Scheme Bill as well as Federal Capital Territory Educational Resource Centre (Establishment) Bill 2019.

He also added that “the reform measures we are currently implementing are aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents of the FCT and addressing the challenges posed by our rapidly evolving society.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, Aliyu Betara expressed satisfaction with the revenue drives being embarked upon by the Wike-led administration.

He assured the FCT leadership of a seamless working relationship towards greater advancement of the Territory.