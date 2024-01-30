Wike Inspects N109.4bn Roads Projects In FCT

…vows To speed up work

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday inspected some road projects, with a contract value of about N109.4 billion.

The road projects awarded to some Chinese contractors had been abandoned for some years but revived with the assumption of Wike, as Minister.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the various stages of the works at the four-way 13.193-kilometre road with 10 lanes, from Southern Parkway to Ring Road II (Galadimawa roundabout), and 15-kilometre Left-Hand Services Carriageway of the Outer Southern Expressway Stage II from Ring I Junction to Wasa Junction, vowed to mobilise funds for the completion of the projects.

“We are not afraid of tackling it. We believe by the grace of God, and with adequate funding, the project will be completed, and of course, will change the landscape of FCT.

“This will be completed this year, we believe, if we fund them very well, which we believe we will do and the project will be delivered by December.

“We are happy with what the contractors are doing, and we believe that if they fast-track the job before the rain comes this year, we will achieve quite a lot.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, ( FCDA) Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary, explained that the Left-Hand Services Carriageway project began from Apo roundabout to Wasa Junction, was awarded at the cost of N17.6 billion of which N5.1 billion has been paid so far, with outstanding liabilities of N6.2 billion.

He said that currently, the project was at 57.8 per cent completion and requires over N12.5 billion to complete.

According to him, the Inner Southern Expressway, Ahmad explained that it was an extension from the Southern Parkway to Ring Road II projects, which was at 30 per cent completion, was awarded N91.8 billion, adding that N26.7 billion have been paid so far, with outstanding liabilities of N14.1 billion.

He added that a total of N65.1 billion would be required to finish the project.