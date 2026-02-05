Wike Insists Building Courts, Judges’ Houses Not Judiciary Capture Strategy

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to construct courts and residential houses for judges is not a strategy to capture the judiciary.

Wike made the remark on Thursday during an inspection of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal’s new building in Dakibiu District, judges’ quarters in Katampe District, and houses for heads of courts in Asokoro.

He emphasized that the government remains committed to strengthening the judiciary through major infrastructure and welfare projects, despite criticisms from detractors.

According to him, the new Court of Appeal headquarters and the construction of dedicated residential housing for judges across key courts in the FCT were initiated in good faith.

“Every arm of government relies on executive funding,” Wike said. “Improving welfare and working conditions should not be misinterpreted. A functional democracy depends on a strong and independent judiciary supported with proper facilities and secure accommodation.”

He added:

“There is nothing you would do that the critics will not criticize. Before now, care was not taken for the third arm of government. Judges had nowhere to stay to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively.

“Now, when you provide it, some claim it is an attempt to ‘buy them over.’ How many people can you buy? These criticisms shouldn’t bother us. The President means well for the judiciary, which is very, very key.

“You can’t talk about democracy without talking about the judiciary. Judges cannot perform their work properly if they do not have befitting places to stay. Even if funds are given directly, it is still the executive providing them. Every arm of government depends on the executive for funding.