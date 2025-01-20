Wike: Infrastructural Upgrade Begins In Abuja Varsity Of Science, Technology

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister has said that the upgrade of the infrastructural development in the abandoned Abuja University of Science and Technology, Abaji has started.

The Minister disclosed this on Monday when he inaugurated newly constructed roads in Abaji Area Council.

Wike noted that the infrastructural transformation going on at the Area Councils was evidence of a demonstration of commitment by President Bola Tinubu to the improvement of people’s standards of life.

He said, ” We made a promise that we are going to provide infrastructure in Abaji University. As we speak now, you are aware that construction is going on in that university”.

The abandoned University was approved in April 2017 by the then administration. The 8th senate passed the bill establishing the institution in October 17, 2018.

Since then some infrastructures have been provided, but later abandoned without resumption of any academic activities.

On the new roads, the Minister stated that it was a promise made and a promise kept by President Bola Tinubu.

” Every promise we have made, be assured that we are going to fulfil the promises we have made. Don’t take us as the usual politicians, No. Ours is to make a promise, fulfil the promise to the people”

