Wike In Italy, Woos Agribusiness Investors , Others

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has arrived in Milan, Italy, for an official visit where he is expected to have talks with agribusiness investors and the Lombardy Region’s President, Attilio Fontana.

In a statement signed by Wike’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the Minister’s visit is expected to yield multiple investment prospects for the nation’s capital.

He said, “While in Milan, the FCT Minister will hold a meeting with the President of Lombardy Region on Thursday, and also meet agribusiness investors.”

According to him, ” Lombardy is adjudged as the first region of Italy in terms of economic importance, with a population of about 10 million people.

“It is the second most populous region of the European Union (EU) and the second region of the European Union by nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The FCT Minister’s meeting with Attilio Fontana will center on seeking collaboration and evaluating possible prospects in the areas of Agriculture and Vocational Education, as well as strategic development partners with the Lombardy Region.

“Subsequently, Wike will meet investors in agribusiness and experts in vocational training, with a view to unlock new opportunities.

“The FCT Mandate Secretaries for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo and Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Lawan Geidam, as well as Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Udo Samuel Atang and Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Multi-Lateral Cooperation, Barrister Benedict Daudu, accompanied the Minister on the trip.”

