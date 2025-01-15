Wike: I’m Quick In Signing C-of-Os To Enable Residents’ Economic Growth Drive

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday said his decision to expedite action in the signing of Certificates of Occupancy ( C-of-O) was for the purpose of helping residents use it for business that will boost economic growth and development in Abuja.

The Minister who disclosed this through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka stated that he was not just getting revenue for Abuja’s infrastructure development through payment for C-of-O, but giving opportunities to residents to expand their business frontiers.

He noted that when residents are armed with the documents, they can approach banks with it for loans and also get favourable mortgages from estate developers.

The Minister equally disclosed that having given a grace period which ended on 3rd January 2025 for those who could not pay for their C-of-O, there wouldn’t be any further extension of the deadline.

According to him, FCTA will soon publish the final list of land allottees who will lose their allocation, for failure to comply with the directives.

Recall that the Minister had revealed that, “one of the reasons land allottees do not find it compelling to pay for their C-of-O is because when they pay, they wait for years. But in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, that has changed now.

“Even uploading of necessary information to show when a C-of-O is collected as well as details on the collector that used to take months, is now done within 72 hours.”

“ Giving details of C-of-O produced and signed in the FCT in the last 15 years, the Minister’s Spokesperson said; “From May 2010 to May 2015, a total of 5,655 Certificates of Occupancy were produced and signed.

“From May 2015 to May 2019, a total of 1,174 Certificates of Occupancy were produced and signed, while 1,571 were done between May 2019 and May 2023.

“Meanwhile, from May 2023 when President Tinubu assumed office till December 31, 2024, a total of 5,481 Certificates of Occupancy were produced and signed by the FCT Minister.

“Also, in the next few weeks, land allottees whose C-of-O are ready for collection will begin to receive auto-generated SMS because it has been discovered that most of them don’t even know that their title documents are ready.”

