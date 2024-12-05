Wike: I’m Not Constructing Roads For EFCC, Only Developing Giri District

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday revealed that the road project at Giri District was not just for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) but for all the land allottees and the communities within the axis.

Wike explained that EFCC was only lucky to have their Academy located within that District, and positioned to benefit from the project like other individuals and organisations.

The Minister addressed this concern when he flagged off the 3 3-kilometre road at the Giri-Airport intersection junction.

Wike, who has had three days of road projects inauguration stated that he had to obey President Bola Tinubu’s directive that more districts have to be opened to decongest the city centre.

He said, “ A lot of people are talking about EFCC, making it as if we are doing the road for EFCC. It just happened that they are going to be one of the beneficiaries. The essence of the road is not for EFCC, but it’s to open up areas which they are also going to benefit from the fact that their academy is also located in this area.

“ The community will also benefit, people will now come and build houses, and farmers will bring their produce to the city. That’s the whole essence of opening up everywhere.

“ So, let it not be said that we are building a road for EFCC. We are not building a road for EFCC. We are building roads to open up access and develop areas and of course, they are one of the beneficiaries. I’m sure some of your own plots here too will also benefit from this road.

“ You can imagine that in this district, people have not come in here because there is no access road but with the access road here everybody will come and develop.

“ That’s what we are looking for so that we will decongest the city. I mean if this is done and people are living here, you don’t need to go to the city and then if you go from here to work within 20 minutes you’re already at your workplace”, Wike said.

Share

Please follow and like us: