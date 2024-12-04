Wike: I’m Not A Minister That Sits In Office, I Must Go Out

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that he is not a Minister who will sit idle in office when people from different communities yearn to see and interact with him.

Wike disclosed this when he flagged off the construction of 19.5 kilometres of Shereti-Keti road in Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC).

Wike Noted that he derives joy in going out to interface and as well feel the pulse of the people who have entrusted him with the leadership position.

He further explained why his administration was approving more infrastructural projects in the rural areas, noting that it was in compliance with President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

He said, “Mr President has directed that we must also open up all the satellite paths and that is why we are in Shereti-Ketti today”.

The Minister, while empathising with the community regarding the killing of one of their chiefs by bandits, also assured them that the road project would help in tackling the menace of insecurity.

He disclosed that he has approved the provision of senior secondary school for the community.

“ We have to come to tell you that we know what you face and we feel your pain. And we are here to solve your problem. And that is what Mr. President has sent us to come and do.

“ And let me assure you, I have seen what you have written there, without even saying let me approve that Ketti will get a senior secondary school”.

Share

Please follow and like us: