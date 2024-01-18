Wike : I’m In Abuja To Protect Public, Not Personal Interests

…frowns at politicians obstructing public projects

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said his mission as a member of President Tinubu’s cabinet, is to protect public interest and not to massage personal ego of selfish politicians.

Wike who said this in Abuja, also frowned at the attitude of an unnamed member of the House of Representatives, said to have obstructed a public infrastructure project at Guzape District, for personal gains.

The Minister who inspected some ongoing road projects at Guzape Lot 2, being handled by Gilmour Construction, and Roads B6 and D12 along Constitution Avenue, handled by Julius Berger Construction, expressed displeasure over an allegation that the said politician ordered the government’s project to stop, without due process.

While he directed the contractors to go back to the site, he vowed never to allow infractions or obstructions of ongoing infrastructure developments, saying that he is determined to present completed projects to the President by May 29th, this year.

He further disclosed plans to engage Management of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) over complaints by Julius Berger, that part of its perimeter fence was obstructing Construction at road B6.

“We are not going to take it lightly. This is not a private project, it is a public project, handled by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“If there is any complaint, we think that whoever is responsible should complain to us and not go and use the Police to stop a legitimate company from constructing work for the use of the public, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council.

” We have directed the contractor to go back and make sure they don’t heed that so-called stoppage. They must go back and complete the work, which we are expecting that Mr President will Commission in May.

” Coming to the B6 and D12 Area, we are happy with the work done by Julius Berger. We are very happy, and we are trying to observe some obstruction by the Central Bank, which of course, we will not allow that.

” You see, one thing with institutions is that when they apply for land, and they are trying to give them, they will go beyond what was given to them, and it causes obstruction.

“I have always said anything for the public, we will not take it for granted. So, we want the Central Bank to allow us to use what belongs to us for the interest of the public”, he said.