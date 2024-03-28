Wike: I’m Happy To Be Part Of Tinubu’s Gov’t

…Says projects Renewing People’s Hope

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday restated that he is happy being part of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying that the ” Renewed Hope Agenda ” is really bringing the needed change.

Wike stated this in Abuja when he inspected some road projects, both at Gabu-Igu in Bwari and Saburi in Abuja Municipal Area Councils respectively.

He noted that the President came prepared to renew the dying hopes of Nigerians, and has demonstrated capacity and commitment to making the needed impact.

According to him, the Administration is not just impacting the lives in the cities, but at rural areas.

Wike, while assuring that the roads and other ongoing projects would be completed as scheduled, pledged to start new ones, as soon as the recently passed FCTA’s 2024 budget is assented to by the President.

He said, ” I feel so happy that I am part of this administration. I want to sincerely thank Mr President for giving us the opportunity to be part of his administration and for the tremendous support he has been giving to the FCT administration. We are very happy, because everything we have started, there are signs that they will be completed soon.

” All these projects, particularly, the six projects in the area councils will be completed before the end of this year. However, this won’t stop us from starting the 2024 infrastructure in the area councils as we promised. So what we are doing now is 2023 emergency/supplement appropriation.

” The 2024 appropriation, when assented to, we will also take on one road each, in the area councils. All of us will see that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just in theory, it is in practice. Seeing is believing”, he said.