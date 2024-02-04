Wike : I’m Addressing Rural Basic Amenities To Tackle Insecurity

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Sunday said his administration has decided to provide basic amenities to rural communities in order to tackle the lingering insecurity.

Wike stated this over the weekend at Bwari Area Council, when he flagged off the construction of 7.2km Bwari -Igu- Tokulo road.

The Minister noted that there was a huge connection between the deteriorating amenities in the rural communities of FCT and the lingering insecurity.

He said that with a bad or complete lack of access roads, security agencies will definitely find it difficult to respond to distress calls from such places, in the event of security emergencies.

He said, “When you don’t have access to roads, it makes it difficult for even security agencies to carry out their jobs very well.

“It is important to note that, while we are fighting insecurity, we must also provide basic infrastructure.

“All rural areas are agriculture-based, so, if you don’t provide access roads, how will they bring the produce to the market? He asked.