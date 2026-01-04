Wike: I’ll Not Allow Myself To Be Buried Politically

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he would not allow himself to be buried politically.

The Minister made this remark on Saturday, January 3, while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Okrika LGA of Rivers State.

Addressing his supporters, Wike canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 presidential election, stressing that a decision has been made on Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s second-term ambition.

“We have made a decision as far as Tinubu is concerned. The other one [Fubara] — no way. Because if we make another mistake, then we will go and bury ourselves politically.

“I will not allow myself to be buried. I will not allow that mistake again,” he said.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Wike resumed public attack on Fubara after the Rivers Governor dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on December 9.

The FCT minister accused Fubara of breaching the peace agreement reached before the lifting of the emergency rule in Rivers, which paved the way for him to return to office.

Recall that last Tuesday, the FCT Minister said the “Leadership mistake” in Rivers will be corrected in 2027 and promised to reveal the details of the peace agreement that returned Fubara to power.

In an apparent reference to Fubara, the ex-Rivers governor said leaders are meant to serve the people’s will rather than pursue personal interests.

“We will not make the same mistake again at the state level in 2027, but we will talk about it later when the time comes,” Wike said.

Wike said Fubara’s support for Tinubu would not help him secure re-election, noting that he had backed Tinubu even before the governor joined the APC.

“If you played well with the first one and succeeded, do you think you can succeed with the second one? There cannot be two markets in one day,” Wike said while addressing stakeholders in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of the state last Friday.

In a veiled reference to the peace agreements signed with Fubara, he added: “So, whoever is assuring you that everything will be fine once you sign on your mandate (Tinubu’s political signature song), you are mistaken.

“All of us have decided to work for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. There is no discussion about that. Of course, you know we won’t make the mistake we made last time. We are here to correct the mistake.

“We will do all we can to ensure that we give Tinubu all the total support that is required.”