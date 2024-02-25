Wike : I’ll Meet My Obligations, Residents Should Fulfill Theirs Too

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said he will not default in meeting his obligations, while he has the privilege to direct the affairs of the nation’s capital, noting that residents also must remain faithful to fulfilling their civic duties.

The Minister who was represented by his Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye at the just concluded FCT Minister’s Press Corps retreat in Keffi, Nasarawa State, noted that both the government and citizens have vital roles to play in delivering good governance.

Wike stated that the task of building Abuja into a smart city which every Nigerian will be proud of, depends on a number of factors.

According to him, residents who desire good infrastructure and basic amenities should not shy away from paying taxes, ground rates and tenement.

He said, “While we pledge to meet our obligations to the residents, permit me to use this occasion to implore all residents to fulfil their civic duties, including the timely payment of taxes, such as the round rent, tenement rates and utility bills”.

The Minister also expressed displeasure over flagrant abuses of rules and regulations by residents.

While he called on those who did not respect the laws of the turn to change, he declared that his administration would apply relevant laws to restore order and peace.

He added, “It is disheartening to witness flagrant violations of basic rules, such as traffic light violations and driving against traffic. Henceforth, these actions will no longer be tolerated, and mandated penalties will be rigorously enforced.

” Let us work together to build a city where both the government and the public uphold their respective responsibilities for the betterment of our beloved Federal Capital Territory and I urge the media to help us in getting this message across to all and sundry”.