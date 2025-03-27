Wike: I Don’t Fear Challenges, We’re Here To Face, Solve It

Share

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said he doesn’t fear challenges, but always prepared to welcome it with the believe that he has what is required to provide solutions.

Wike who was responding to questions during a project inspection in Abuja, noted that he has never been scared of failure, but ever prepared to face it and conquer it.

He said, ” I have never been disappointed in my life, and I don’t see failure. I welcome challenges, and I believe that’s what we’re here for is to tackle and overcome them.

” So, for now, we don’t foresee any obstacles. And with that, I will stop here and proceed with the inauguration of the project”

The Minister disclosed that most of the projects he inspected would be ready for commissioning by President Bola Tinubu’s in May this year.

He said, ” We shall also inaugurate those projects during the second year of our service as President. Now again, we are here at this interchange.

” CGC has promised that all these roads, by the grace of God, will be inaugurated during the second year anniversary of Mr. President. Indeed, I’m very elated, very happy, and thank Mr. President for the support given to us, the encouragement for us to achieve this. It’s not easy.

Wike also disclosed that more reasons he is hopeful that the various projects would be completed in time, was the fact that he has submitted the 2025 budget, which the National Assembly would soon pass into law.

” By the time the 2025 budget is passed, we know that we’ll not have problems in funding”, he added.

