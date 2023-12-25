Wike: I didn’t invite Tinubu to intervene in Rivers Crisis

In a statement bound to jolt many, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said he did not invite President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis in his home state, Rivers. Wike disclosed this yesterday while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving ceremony for the immediate past Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, George Kelly Alabo, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt. Last week, a truce was reached between the tussling Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu. This was followed by an eight-point resolution to help douse the tension in the state.

But during the service, Wike appreciated President Tinubu for intervening in the cri- sis, but said he did not invite him to do so. “Don’t pull the ladder you used to climb up. If you know you are coming back, the ladder you have pulled down, I don’t know how you will come down. “I want the church to continue praying for us and not let us fail. We must thank Mr President for interfering and intervening, but I was not the one who invited Mr President. People are saying the president is intervening. “You are the one who said the president should intervene and he has intervened. You now turned around and said that he does not have a constitutional right.

“No matter what the circumstances are, the president invited me to the meeting. I have subjected myself to the peace process. “Some of you did not even know that Mr President had invited us privately and said do this and we agreed before Mr President before him. We must tell our people this simple truth. I have done my own part. I am happy and I am doing well in Abuja, too.”