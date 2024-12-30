Wike: I Can’t Examine My Performance, Residents Should Assess Me

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, said the residents of Abuja should assess his performance as a minister, noting that he can’t examine himself.

The Minister who made this remark when he inspected some of the new projects going on around Abuja said the Presidential monitoring team are also keeping an eye on his achievements.

Wike also used the occasion of the project inspection to appeal to residents to give Right of Way ( RoW) for road construction in the city to go on smoothly.

“You should assess me. You should assess. I can’t set an examination for myself, mark, and grade myself. It is for the public to really assess. We have the presidential monitoring team for the deliverables.

“ They should be able to see whether we have done what we are supposed to do, and to what extent I have done. But if you say generally, am I satisfied with what the government has done, and as it relates to our city? Yes, I would say I am very much satisfied”.

“What I am trying to say is that compensation in terms of building roads, and houses that are affected, you pay part of it. Or if the entire house is going, you pay the full compensation.

“ But not when you are saying that you want to settle the entire community, because the road is not passing through the entire community. It is a section of the community.

“So, we will do everything, and I want to plead with the community that they are going to be the ones that will benefit from this road directly. You can imagine how it was, and see how it is now, and then by the time it is finished with streetlights everywhere, I mean, it is to their own benefit. I appeal that everybody should give support so that we can achieve this very important project”.

The Minister who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on all the projects inspected, said he was delighted to see rapid developments in the area following his decision to construct the roads.

