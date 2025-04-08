Wike Hosts Suspended Rivers Lawmakers In UK

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Monday hosted the suspended members of the State House of Assembly to a dinner in the United Kingdom (UK).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the pro-Wike lawmakers where currently attending a Legislative Capacity Building Programme in the country.

The development comes barely 24 hours after Wike met with some of his political allies in Port Harcourt, fuelling speculations over his continued involvement in the lingering political crisis rocking the state.

Confirming the development, Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, in a post shared via his official Facebook page said, “Yesterday, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, hosted Rivers State House of Assembly members who are in the United Kingdom for Legislative Capacity Building, to a dinner.

READ ALSO:

“Wike left Nigeria on Sunday night after visiting his political friends and associates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State,” Olayinka wrote.

The lawmakers were previously suspended following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the political impasse between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Federal Government had declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing escalating security concerns, and suspended both the lawmakers and the governor for six months, a move widely criticised across political lines.

The crisis, which erupted over political control and influence in the state, has since paralysed legislative activities and strained relations between the executive and legislative arms.

Though the Supreme Court later overturned the suspension and ordered the reinstatement of the lawmakers, tensions remain high.

The apex court also directed Governor Fubara to present the 2024 budget before the Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly, a directive the governor attempted to comply with but was barred from accessing the Assembly complex by the same lawmakers.

As the suspended lawmakers continue their training in the UK, Wike’s engagement with them is likely to attract fresh scrutiny, especially given his central role in the unfolding drama in Rivers politics.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

