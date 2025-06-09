Wike Hosts PDP Stakeholders, Says G5 Govs Saved Nigeria

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday evening hosted “Concerned PDP Stakeholders” across 36 States and FCT.

Wike, who pointedly explained that the activities of the G5 Governors helped to save the country from chaos, also vowed that the stakeholders would not allow the PDP to die.

New Telegraph observed that notable chieftains of the PDP like former Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), were present at the meeting.

Other figures at the meeting include the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; former Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda; serving and former federal and state lawmakers, some zonal and state party executives, among a host of others.

Addressing participants at the meeting, Wike said the concerned stakeholders are those who really believe in the survival of PDP and are working hard to actualise it.

“All of you here are those who are committed to the survival of our party not just on TV talking or on the newspapers talking but committed to the party at the various levels.

“Today, this country is stabilized because of the activities of the G5 Governors. You may like us you may hate us. The truth of the matter is if G5 did not take the decision we took, this country would have been in crisis. It doesn’t matter who the beneficiary was but the right thing had to be done and we still stand by that decision.

“If the party had listened to what we said, we won’t have been where we are today and we have continued to sound it to the party, let the constitution of the party and of the country be respected. That, as an opposition party, we cannot continue to act with impunity. No opposition party acts with impunity. Ours is to continue to placate people and bring them together, not to say that they should go to hell. Let us not allow greed, let us not allow ego to kill out party”.

On the controversy over the position of the party’s National Secretary, Wike said Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state was the chairman of the party in the state and that he did not resign before contesting for Governorship but only went back to resign after winning the election.

He said the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, also contested for the Kebbi state governorship and that he retained his seat even after losing the election.

Also speaking, Samuel Ortom said that he who pays the piper dictates the tune. He challenged anyone in Nigeria to tell Nigerians whoever has contributed to the growth of the PDP more than Wike.

Ortom further stated that even President Bola Tinubu understands that the country cannot be a one-party state which was why he appointed Wike into a very sensitive position as the FCT minister.

“For whatever reason, PDP made a lot of mistakes and we are where we are today,” he said.

