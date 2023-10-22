Wike Hosts First Abuja Investment Summit, Expo

There were indications the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike will host the maiden edition of the Abuja Investment Summit and Expo 2023. The summit, said to have been designed to unlock investment potential of the capital city, is coming at a time that FCT Administration is searching for opportunities to increase revenue generation for improved infrastructure development.

A statement by Mr. Ahmed Sule, the Director of Communication, Abuja Investment and Expo, noted that apart from the Minister being expected to host the event, Secretaries of the various FCTA Secretariats, would also be available to discuss investment opportunities with potential investors.

Sule said, the Abuja Investment Summit and Expo christened: “Unlocking the Investment Opportunities of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory ” would also avail experts from different sectors of the economy the opportunity to brainstorm on how to develop the city.

He said, “The Summit and Expo is coming on the heels of Wike’s resolve as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to make a difference in improved infrastructure, security and socio service provisions for inhabitants of the Federal capital city and its environs, against the backdrop of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The other is the Exhibition aspect which provides the window for FCTA Mandate Secretariats and their Agencies, Departments and Units, allied exhibitors from Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Organised Private Sector (OPS) companies, firms and corporate organisations to showcase their businesses and projects with the view to attracting investors for collaborative partnership to grow their respective sectors.

“As an annual event of impeccable repute and global standards, organizers say the Abuja Investment Summit and Expo 2023 seek to showcase the potentials of Abuja as an investment destination, create a platform for networking and collaboration as well as promote economic growth that will boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and development in the city.”

The statement further disclosed that events and activities lined up for the two-day programme are meant to awaken the economic potential of the Federal Capital Territory through the provision of a series of action-oriented and implementable dialogues with multi-faceted stakeholders invited as investors, speakers, panellists and exhibitors to the Summit and Expo.

The Federal Capital Territory Secretariats as primary targets will be showcasing viable Public- Private-Partnership (PPP) projects offering opportunities for investors to leverage on the various business attractions from both the government and individual stakeholders who will be in attendance and to afford financing opportunities for credible investors to access funding for various sector involvement including InfoTech,

Agricultural and Agro-processing, Oil and Gas, Mining, Road and Building Projects, Health, Transport, Tourism and Hospitality, Real Estate and Property development and a myriad of Infrastructural Develop- ment projects