Wike Host Justice Tsoho, Assures Support For Federal High Court Judges

Justice John Tsoho, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on Thursday met with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister l, Nyesom Wike at his Abuja office.

Speaking during his visit, Justice Tsoho applauded Wike for his selfless service in the nation’s capital.

He, however, asked the Minister to grant land to Federal High Court judges currently in office as a way to honour their contributions across the nation.

According to him, he said the court should be taken into account when allocating land in the nation’s capital, citing the long-standing neglect of this branch of government.

READ ALSO:

Therefore, the judge declared that even though the three branches of government are separate, they must cooperate.

In response, Wike declared his unwavering respect for the legislature and the court system and declared his belief in the independence and equality of the three branches of government.

He claimed that President Bola Tinubu had already given him the order to provide land to important figures in the three arms, and he was creating a blueprint that would allow the distribution to happen gradually.

He said: “Like you rightly said, I believe that the three arms of government must work together even though independently, and I believe that no arm of government should be treated lesser than the other.

Without the judiciary, our democracy cannot survive. Nigerians are talking about the judiciary today because of the role you play, and so whatever is required to strengthen the judiciary is not over-demanding.

Before now, the president had given me the go-ahead to allocate lands to the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. What remains now is how it should be done because the number is too much. What we have decided to do is to do this in phases. All cannot be done at the same time.

Some allocations were done in the past, but unfortunately, some of the places are inaccessible. I think it is baseless to allocate land where people have no access, that is, infrastructure. It does not make any sense. So, we will allocate lands to you in places that are accessible.“