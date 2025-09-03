Wike Hits Kingibe, Says Grammar Without Performance Meaningless

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has again hit hard on Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lone legislator representing Abuja at the National Assembly.

Wike, while using innuendo to address her during the flag-off of the reconstruction of Karu satellite town’s roads in Abuja, said the legislator who has been at loggerheads with him has been speaking grammar on television without attracting any dividends of democracy to the people of the FCT.

Kingibe has repeatedly accused Wike of running the activities of his government, as a Minister, without recourse to her inputs as the only Senator representing the people of FCT.

The Minister, who had earlier challenged Kingibe to muster her political muscles and prove her popularity in the 2027 election, said that politics is all about giving services to the people.

“ But when you have an opportunity to relate with your people, you relate with them well. It is not grammar. Grammar does not bring projects. It is a relationship with people. It is not to say, I’m a senator.

“ Nobody is inviting me to have a drink. What we are talking about is bringing something to the people. Dividend of democracy”, Wike added.

While Wike has been critical of Kingibe, he has always used every opportunity he had to project the immediate past FCT’s Senator Philip Aduda,

According to him, Aduda, though out of the National Assembly, has continued to lobby the present administration for more projects for the people of Abuja.

Wike said, “Also, one of your sons who is no longer in government…Senator Tanimu Aduda has been somebody who believes in the people of Abuja. I saw him last night. He came to me, and he said, Sir, this is an opportunity now. Now that you are doing this Karu dualization, there are some other small roads; if you join them, it will open the whole of Karu.

“And so, because I know he means well for his people. I know that he talks well about his people, I conceded to him. And so, the people of Karu, this is your turn, and we’ll make sure you get the benefits you are entitled to.

“And so we have added these other roads to this road we are doing now. One, we are going to rebuild the Customs Clinic Junction to the CBN Quarters junction. We are going to rebuild immediately the Customs Clinic Junction to EFFC. We are also going to rebuild the NIA Quarters Road, we are going to rebuild Primus hospital road”, Wike stated