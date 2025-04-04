Wike Hints At Reviewing UniAbuja’s Large Expanse Of Undeveloped Land

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, expressed displeasure over the large expanse of land allocated to Yakubu Gowon University, formerly known as the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), which has remained undeveloped for years.

Wike, who visited the Giri district where the institution is located to inspect a road project leading to the EFCC’s new academy, noted that allocating such a vast area of land to a public institution without development was counterproductive.

The Minister described the situation as “Unacceptable,” saying that he would summon the Director of Lands over the issue with the intent to review the allocation.

“You can’t justify taking over 1,000 hectares of land for a University; what’s the purpose?” Wike remarked.

“We’ve visited Universities across the country, and just hoarding land doesn’t make a University. What matters is infrastructure and the quality of education.”

When asked whether the government would reclaim the land, Wike said, “Don’t jump ahead. The Director of Lands will meet with me. We’ll invite the university and the police to explain why they haven’t developed the land.”

The Minister’s tour also took him to the 15-kilometre OSEX Road leading to Wassa, currently under construction by CGC Construction.

He noted impressive progress on the project, with the contractors assuring completion by the end of May, just in time for the President’s anniversary celebrations.

“We’re pleased with what we’re seeing—high-quality work,” Wike said. “Mr. President will be pleased as well when he comes for the inauguration. This is what keeping promises looks like.”

While the Contractors earned the Minister’s praise, institutions such as the University of Abuja and the Nigeria Police were put on alert over large tracts of land allocated to them years ago but left undeveloped.

“What future are we even talking about?” Wike responded sharply when asked if the land was reserved for long-term development.

“Before you know it, they’ll start leasing it out. If they don’t develop it, the government will take it back and allocate it to others who will use it effectively.”

